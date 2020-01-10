Spring-like warmth and showers return for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures continue to climb, nearly 15° above-average through the weekend.
Afternoon highs soar to around 70° Saturday and Sunday, closer to 74° inland of Florence. We’ll start the mornings very mild as well, only dropping to 64° each morning.
The only expectation is right along the Grand Strand where on-shore winds will make it feel cooler. A bit of sea fog will likely develop along the coast with temperatures holding in the 60s on the sand. Head a few miles inland and the temperatures will jump back into the 70s.
Rain chances continue but we’re not expecting a washout. Scattered showers will swing in from time-to-time both Saturday and Sunday. Rain totals will generally run less than a quarter inch.
Better rain chances return next week with more showers and downpours Monday and Tuesday. The warm weather won’t exit anytime soon as we remain unseasonably warm through next week.
