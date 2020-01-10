S.C. authorities searching for missing 95-year-old man considered endangered

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.
The missing man, 95-year-old Jesse Martin, is considered endangered, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Officials say Martin was last seen at Piedmont Honda on Clemson Boulevard in Anderson around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Martin may be driving a silver 2010 Honda Civic with S.C. tag BVG-168.
If you have any information on Martin’s whereabouts, call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or your local law enforcement agency.
