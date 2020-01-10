Restaurant Scorecard: Eatery has food with prepared dates dating back to last November

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Ocean Blue at 3200 S. Ocean Blvd., in Myrtle Beach.
The grill was observed with carbon build-up, while health crews said dirty knives were stored with clean knives on the magnetic strip and on top of the vegetable wash.
Inspectors said horsey sauce had expired dates. That horseradish, cream and sour cream mixture had a prep date of Nov. 7 of last year. Hot dogs and corned beef hash also had expired or no prep dates.
Health crews say soiled wiping cloths were stored on prep or cook tables and not in approved sanitizer concentration. The plastic container lid for the high temperature dish machine was duct taped to the side to alleviate splash.
Inspectors said there was ice build-up around the door of the freezer. Ice was also seen on unopened cases of cinnamon buns. Hood filters had grease build-up and floor tiles were missing along the prep alley. The mop sink had sand and build-up, and a wet and soiled mop was found stored in the rolling mop bucket.
Inspectors gave Ocean Blue an 84 out of 100.
Next up is Ultimate California Pizza at 4003 Deville Avenue in Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found the deflector plate in the ice machine with a build-up of mildew. Health crews also found a spray bottle of sanitizer not marked with a common name.
Bulk containers of wheat flour and brown sugar and squeeze bottles storing sauces and various condiments were also labeled without common names.
Health crews said the dish machine had debris on top. The machine was also had lime build-up in and around it.
A broken tile was found along the wall near the three-compartment sink. There was also build-up of flour behind a table. Caulk was found behind the sprayer by the dish machine, and the three-compartment sink had mildew.
Inspectors gave Ultimate California Pizza a 92 out of 100.
Chinese food fans can look for Golden Kitchen Chinese Restaurant to be coming soon to Surfside Beach. The Asian fare will be served on Surfside Drive. No word on exactly when it will open.
A perfect score double play this week. Cookout at 100 Loyola Drive in Myrtle Beach and Aramark Starbucks at 106 James P Blanton Circle in Conway each gave stellar performances. Congratulations to you both.
