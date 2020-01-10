Police seek person of interest after 2 vehicles stolen near Murrells Inlet Planet Fitness

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are searching for a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.
Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said two vehicles were stolen around 10:18 a.m. Friday near the Planet Fitness at Inlet Square Mall.
A 2016 Mercedes Benz was recovered at the Kroger on Highway 17 Business near Atlantic Avenue.
Police are still searching for the second stolen vehicle which is a dark blue Honda Accord with the South Carolina license plate BKH370. Investigators believe it may be in the Myrtle Beach area because it was picked up by one of the license plate readers in the city.
Authorities released a picture of a man who is considered a person of interest in the case. They also released a picture of the vehicle that he was last seen in.
Anyone with information on the person of interest or the incident is asked to call Horry County police at 843-248-1520.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.