Myrtle Beach officers involved in deadly shooting cleared by solicitor’s office

“Your report makes it clear that the subject, Mr. Graham, was previously identified prior to the shooting as having arrest warrants for discharging a weapon in the city limits and was a suspect in several area burglaries,” Hixson wrote. “Officers of the Myrtle Beach Police Department investigated a call earlier that evening about an AR-15 style rifle having been stolen in a residential burglary. A white bicycle had also been reported stolen from the garage of a residence in the area as well.”