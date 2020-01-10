Manhunt underway for two armed robbery suspects in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are conducting a manhunt in the Wahee community of Marion County for two people wanted for armed robbery, according to the sheriff.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said they are looking for two people wanted in connection with the armed robbery of the Hot Spot convenience store that happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Residents in the Wahee community are urged to use caution and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.