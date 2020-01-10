Horry County Council encouraged to become Second Amendment sanctuary county

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are receiving encouragement to designate the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
That designation would protect Horry County residents’ right to bear arms and ensure they would not have to comply in the event state or federal government officials came and tried to take their guns away.
This week, Horry County Council members received an email from a man saying the move would be good for the county. However, county leaders said the likelihood of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary is unlikely because they don’t feel there’s a need for it.
Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said he carries a gun almost everywhere he goes and is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.
However, he believes in a state with a Republican governor like Henry McMaster, it’s probably unnecessary to declare the county as a Second Amendment sanctuary because it’s unlikely McMaster would try to take people’s guns.
“Unless there becomes a reason or a need for us to do something like that, I can’t see us doing it,” Vaught said.
That said, Vaught believes it would be a good idea to make Horry County a Second Amendment sanctuary if a state or federal lawmaker ordered officials to take guns from people.
“We’re called the Independent Republic of Horry for a lot of good reasons, and one is that everything this side of the Pee Dee River is Horry County, and you don’t come over here and tell people in Horry County what they’re going to do,” Vaught said.
Robert Battista, who owns 707 Gun Shop, believes the move could possibly bring more people to the area if they currently live in a city with stricter gun laws.
“South Carolina is welcome to you if you’re a gun owner,” Battista said. "We are very open to Second Amendment freedoms.”
The man who sent the email to Horry County Council has not responded to a request for a comment.
