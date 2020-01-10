Golf course designer Pete Dye, responsible for Grand Strand’s Dye Club, dies at 94

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The man responsible for some of the world’s most popular golf courses, including The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort, has died at the age of 94.
According to information on the PGA Tour’s website, Paul “Pete” Dye passed away Thursday.
Dye is credited for designing dozens of golf courses, many of them done in partnership with his wife of 68 years, Alice, according to the PGA. They include The Players Stadium at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., and Whistling Straits in Haven, Wis.
Another of his designs is The Dye Club at Barefoot Resort. The Grand Strand course hosts the annual Monday After The Masters event.
“The golfing world has lost a great golf course architect. His thought process and use of the natural contours of the land are like no other,” a Friday post on the The Dye Club’s Facebook page stated.
In a statement, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Dye’s influence is “far-reaching, leaving a global imprint on both the amateur and professional games.”
