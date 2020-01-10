Georgetown County mother found guilty in arson case that led to 12-year-old son’s death

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was sentenced to more than three decades in prison in an arson case that took that life of her 12-year-old son.
A jury found Marissa Cohen guilty on Thursday of first-degree arson, unlawful neglect of a child and conspiracy.
The judge sentenced her to 35 years in prison.
First responders were called during the early morning hours of March 29, 2014 to a mobile home fire on James Drive in Andrews. Once the fire was extinguished, authorities said they found the body of 12-year-old Dave Coombs in the living room area.
Investigators said Cohen had purchased renter’s insurance for the mobile home a month before the fire.
Cohen and her children were reportedly staying with friends in an Andrews apartment complex at the time of the fire. Investigators said that Coombs had attended a birthday party at the Andrews Recreational Center the night of March 28 and was walking home with a friend when it started to rain heavily. He ultimately went to the mobile home on James Drive and went to sleep before the fire was ignited.
Authorities received an anonymous tip that Cohen had purchased kerosene the morning of the fire. Fire investigators also found multiple kerosene and electrical heaters in the mobile home. They said they also found four different areas where the accelerant had been poured on the floor.
