Four charged after vehicle, home hit by gunfire in Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people have been charged following a shooting earlier this week in Lake City.
On Monday, deputies responded to a shooting call on Redus Barr Street, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses on scene told deputies a Ford Freestyle occupied by multiple people drove by and shot into a Ford Explorer.
According to the release, one of the two occupants in the Ford Explorer returned fire, causing the suspects’ vehicle to run into a ditch on Lassie Street.
Deputies say a home on Redus Barr Street was struck with a single bullet. Authorities believe the round was fired from the suspects’ vehicle.
The occupants of the Ford Explorer were not injured.
Shi’quan Angelo Graham, 19, Kieonte Kyreese Cockfield, 20, Tavion Taquelle Lyde, 19, and Terron Martin Brown, Jr., 18, are all charged with two counts of attempted murder and criminal conspiracy.
All four suspects have been denied bond.
Investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.
