Former West Florence High basketball coach arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A former assistant junior varsity basketball coach at West Florence High School was arrested New Year’s Day on drug and weapon charges.
According to an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dozier Boulevard and Hoffmeyer Road for an improper U-turn.
A deputy smelled the odor of marijuana while speaking to the driver, identified as 33-year-old Lenorsam Jamal Gregg, the report stated. Deputies then conducted a search of Gregg’s vehicle.
Inside the car, deputies say they found two guns and a Tide Pods container with money inside. When asked about the money, Gregg reportedly told authorities he likes collecting dollar bills. Two plastic bags with marijuana, a digital scale and sandwich baggies were also found, according to the report.
In total, deputies say they seized 3.1 ounces of marijuana from Gregg.
Gregg was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, driving under suspension and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was also served with two family court bench warrants, online records show.
Pam Little-McDaniel, spokesperson for Florence One Schools, confirmed Gregg is no longer employed with the school district.
Gregg was released on bond from the Florence County Detention Center on Jan. 3.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.