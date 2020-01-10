Florence police hunt for 2 people who held up employees inside convenience store

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is searching for two people who robbed a convenience store early Friday morning.
The armed robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at the On the Go convenience store on Alligator Road.
Authorities said the two robbers went into the store and demanded money from the workers. One was armed with a gun.
Police said the robbers ran away from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information on the robbers or the incident is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.