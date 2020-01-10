Florence man accused of threatening law enforcement following murder of airport officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee man was arrested after authorities said he threatened law enforcement officers on the same day a Florence airport officer was shot and killed.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Karl Pace Mayo III, 36, of Florence, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with one count of breach of peace and one count of violation of the Computer Crime Act.
Online records from the Florence County Detention Center state Mayo was released around 3:11 p.m. Thursday on bond.
According to investigators, on Jan. 5, Mayo posted a threat on social media by offering to purchase ammunition for anyone who wanted to kill law enforcement.
The threat was posted after the murder of Florence Regional Airport Officer Jackson Winkeler in the early-morning hours of Jan. 5, the release stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.