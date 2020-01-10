First phase of Pawleys Island beach renourishment nears completion

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – A multi-million dollar beach renourishment project in Pawleys Island could be entering its second phase soon.
The town of Pawleys Island posted a map showing how much of the project has been completed. The first part appears to be nearly completed. The second phase will start near Pritchard Street.
The $14.8 million project started back in October and will bring more than 1.1 million cubic yards of sand to the barrier island. It started in the south end and crews are making their way up toward the Pawleys Island Pier.
The beach renourishment project has been greatly needed because some places along the barrier island were only 150 to 200 feet wide. Storms over the last few years have played a major role in the width of the island becoming less and less.
It’s not clear when the project will be finished.
