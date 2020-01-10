Family holds prayer vigil for S.C. man killed in Florida

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - On Thursday night, family and friends expected to come to the Georgetown Church of God on Thursday to pray for a missing man to be found.
Instead, they gathered to remember the life of 48-year-old Christopher Forbes.
Forbes is now the subject of a homicide investigation, according to his sister, Robin Forbes Graham. Graham said the family received word of the discovery from investigators in Jacksonville at around lunchtime Thursday.
During Thursday night’s vigil, Crystal Forbes, Forbes’ wife, said he was a kind-hearted person.
"He's one that when he walks in a room, he's got a personality that radiates and a smile that lights up a room," Forbes said.
Graham says the family has received a lot of support from the Georgetown community and beyond. She hopes they will be able to get the closure they need when his truck is found.
“We’re not getting him back the way that we wanted him, but it’s a luxury to have that closure,” Graham said. “We hope that everybody continues to share and actually find his truck so we can get the closure on that end also.”
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was not immediately able to confirm that Forbes had been found dead or that his death was the subject of a homicide investigation because their public information officer said his files still listed Forbes as a missing person.
The Duval County Medical Examiner’s Office said it could not release details on any active death investigation.
Graham said authorities were looking for Forbes’ truck, a 2006 silver Toyota Tundra with South Carolina license plate 581 0LK. The truck had been spotted one county away from where Forbes was found, she said.
Forbes had last been seen on Jan. 2 at approximately 5:39 p.m. leaving an apartment where he was staying in Jacksonville, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He was in the area supervising a job, Graham said.
Graham called deputies to report her brother missing after learning from his employer that Forbes had not reported for work on Friday.
Deputies say Forbes’ debit card was last used at 8 p.m. on Jan. 2, a little more than two hours after he had last been seen by the apartment manager, deputies say. She told deputies Forbes said he was going out to eat.
Graham said law enforcement in the area moved quickly to search for her brother after hearing from the family. She said Forbes’ colleagues also helped provide information to investigators.
She stressed the importance of communicating with officers when a loved one goes missing to provide any critical details that might lead them to solving the case faster.
