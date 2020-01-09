VIDEO: Man steals cash drawer from Florence convenience store while armed

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify the man who robbed a convenience store while armed with a gun.
According to a press release from the FCSO, the robbery happened at the Susie Q’s convenience store around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. The store is located in the 1300 block of West Lucas Street in Florence.
Surveillance footage showed the robber holding a gun, jumping onto the register and grabbing the cash drawer that had an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the thief is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
