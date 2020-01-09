TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with entrapment blocks Highway 378 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A single-vehicle crash on Thursday night has Highway 378 blocked.

Conway firefighters and police were called to the highway near Radio Lane, where they said a person was trapped inside a vehicle.

Crews said there are injuries involved in the crash. It’s not clear how many people were injured.

A picture from the Conway Fire Department shows the vehicle went down a small embankment on the side of the road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

