Suspect Search: Injured victims claim they were jumped by two suspects

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man and woman are are wanted for assault after police said they attacked two people in the Conway area.
Horry County police are searching for Valerie Nicole Stalvey and Malik Naji Rasha Sherman.
Authorities responded last month to Lee Hucks Lane in reference to a past domestic abuse and assault case.
The victim said she and a friend were driving on Highway 378 headed toward their residence when Stalvey and Sherman started following behind them.
The victim said Sherman has been arrested before for domestic violence but she dropped the charges last time. She said that’s what made them attack her and her friend.
The two said Stalvey and Sherman jumped the victim and started beating her up and slamming her to the ground. The friend said she stepped in to help her, but she was also attacked and forced to fight back.
A witness said he called 911 after seeing both vehicles come into the trailer park at a high rate of speed. He said he saw Stalvey and Sherman jump out of their car and assault both victims. He said he and his employee grabbed a piece of wood and they started walking toward the fight. That’s when he says the suspects took off in an unknown direction.
Authorities said both victims had bruising, cuts, and abrasions and both said they wanted to press charges.
Authorities knocked on Stalvey and Sherman’s door, a man inside asked, “Who is it?” but refused to answer the door.
Stalvey is charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery. She’s 28 years old and has a last known address of Highway 378 in Conway.
Sherman is charged with third-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault and battery. He’s 22 years old with that same Highway 378 address in Conway.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.