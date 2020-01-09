Speeding suspect accused of fleeing from trooper runs out gas during chase

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who fled from a state trooper after being pulled over in Bladen County ran out of gas during the pursuit.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Trooper Jason Weissinger clocked a car traveling at 102 miles per hour on NC-87 near Hwy. 20 just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Trooper Weissinger pulled the car over but as he approached the vehicle, the car sped away.
After a short chase, the car ran out of gas and the driver, Demetrius Sherell Rayshan Gamble, was taken into custody.
During a search of the vehicle, Trooper Weissinger reportedly found a backpack containing approximately 298 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office then responded to the scene.
Gamble, 25, has been charged with:
- Felony Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Marijuana
- Driving While License Revoked
- Failure to Wear Seat Belt
- Speeding 102 MPH in a 55 MPH zone
- Reckless Driving to Endanger
- Fleeing to Elude Arrest
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.