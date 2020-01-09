Sheriff’s office: Man wanted for stealing ‘high-value’ seafood from Murrells Inlet restaurants

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One man is wanted for breaking into restaurants in Murrells Inlet and stealing seafood.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said 58-year-old Miles Moses from Murrells Inlet forced his way into the restaurants during the early morning hours and stole large amounts of high-value seafood.
He is wanted on three counts of second-degree burglary.
John Lentine, 58, from Murrells Inlet, has also been arrested in connection to the case. He is charged with obstruction of justice and is currently at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Anyone with any information on Moses’ whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.
