SCHP: 1 killed, others hurt in serious crash on Highway 66 in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Loris.
Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue were called to the wreck around 5:25 p.m. Thursday along Highway 66 and Doyce Drive.
Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the Highway Patrol said a Hyundai was driving eastbound on Highway 66 when it crossed over the centerline and hit a Nissan Quest that was going westbound.
The passenger in the Hyundai was killed. Their name has not been released.
Troopers said multiple people were transported to local hospitals. Horry County Fire Rescue officials said some of their injuries are serious.
Horry County Fire Rescue said Highway 66 will be fully shut down for an extended amount of time. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area.
