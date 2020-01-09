SCDNR to survey, test S.C. caves and mines for deadly bat disease

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Bat Biologist Jennifer Kindel of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is conducting annual hibernating bat counts, as well as testing bats and the places where they hibernate for the fungus that causes White-nose syndrome (WNS).
WNS is a fungal disease that has devastated bat populations since it was first documented in New York in 2006, spreading southwest across the US and killing over six million bats in North America so far.
SCDNR has been mapping the spread of the disease since it was confirmed in Pickens County in 2013, and later in Oconee and Richland counties. In addition, Cherokee, Greenville, Lancaster, Laurens, Spartanburg, Union and York counties are considered WNS suspect, meaning the fungus causing the disease was present on bats, but no clinical signs of the disease were observed at the time.
New counties tested last winter did not have any cases of WNS; however, SCDNR believes many more sites could potentially be harboring the disease. WNS has been confirmed in 33 states and seven provinces in Canada. WNS mortality rates have reached 90-100% causing some species to become locally extinct.
In major Upstate areas of hibernation in SC, tri-colored bat populations have declined 90% since WNS was first detected. However, a very small number of banded tri-colored bats have been reported to return to one of these sites, suggesting not every bat exposed to the fungus may be dying from WNS.
If you would like to have your cave or old mine surveyed for hibernating bats and/or tested for WNS, please contact Jennifer Kindel at Kindelj@dnr.sc.gov or 864-419-0739.
For the latest news on White-Nose Syndrome in S.C., visit http://dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/bats/batswns.html or nationwide at https://www.whitenosesyndrome.org/.
