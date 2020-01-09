Robbery investigation leads to arrest in Conway cold case murder

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who was arrested in connection to a string of robberies in Conway is now accused of killing a man in 2016.
Antonio Mccray, 27, was arrested in December after police said he robbed employees at the Carolina Payday Loans twice and was also involved in an armed robbery at Upfront Loans on Church Street.
During the investigation, authorities discovered that Mccray was connected to the murder of Jahalil Drayton after reviewing evidence and statements already collected along with obtaining new evidence in the case.
Drayton was shot and killed on April 3, 2016, on 5th Avenue in Conway.
Mccray is now charged with murder in Drayton’s death.
He has been in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since his December arrest.
