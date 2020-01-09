Ripley’s Aquarium to host inaugural Penguin Dash 5K

January 9, 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tuxedos welcome!

Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach is hosting its inaugural Penguin Dash 5K and Ripley’s Penguin Family Fun one-mile walk/run on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The event will celebrate the upcoming Penguin Playhouse that’s set to open at Ripley’s Aquarium early this year.

Early registration for the 5K race is $50 up to Jan. 31. The price increases to $60 for Feb. 1 to Feb. 14, and is $65 on the day of the race. VIP registration is also available.

The cost to register for the Penguin Family Fun Run is $20 through Jan. 31, and $25 starting Feb. 1.

Packet pickup will be at Ripley’s Aquarium at Broadway at the Beach on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., and 6:45 to 8 a.m. on race day, Feb. 15.

