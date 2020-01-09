Renderings show future plans for highly-anticipated Starbucks location in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – There are signs that officials are moving forward with a second Starbucks location in Conway.
Gator Investments, a firm that is working to bring more businesses to the Coastal Centre shopping center, released renderings of the new Starbucks.
The renderings show that the location will also have a Firehouse Subs and a tenant that has yet to be determined.
For more than a year, a “Coming Soon” sign has been draped over the former gas station at the corner of Highway 501 and Church Street.
It’s not clear when construction on the new Starbucks will start and when it will open.
