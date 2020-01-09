Hemp processing company bringing 25 new jobs to Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s fast-growing hemp industry is bringing new jobs to Marion County.
Pee Dee Extractors, LLC, a hemp processing company, announced on Thursday that it will establish operations in the county.
The $2.9 million investment is expected to create 25 new jobs.
Pee Dee Extractors uses a carbon dioxide extraction method to process hemp for CBD and its byproducts.
"Marion County Council is thrilled to welcome Pee Dee Extractors as a new business in our county. It is always great to see new businesses opening here because it shows that we have the right environment for success,” said Marion County Council Chair Buddy Collins. “Pee Dee Extractors will be well supported by the local government and by the community at large. They will soon see why Marion County is ‘just right!’
The new facility will be located at 1506 Highway 378 in Gresham where the company can grow hemp for seed production and also research development.
“Pee Dee Extractors, LLC is excited to open our new facility in Marion County. Everyone from Marion County has been very helpful and inviting to us and we are very thankful. The people of Marion County are friendly and hard-working and we look forward to the years to come. Thanks again to the Marion County staff for your warm welcome,” said Pee Dee Extractors, LLC Owner Scott J. Willis.
The new facility is expected to be online by the end of January 2020.
