Hartsville man holding woman against her will, stealing her vehicle

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Hartsville man is behind bars after deputies said he kidnapped a woman.
Darlington County deputies arrested Tyler Bailey on Monday night. He is charged with kidnapping, burglary and grand larceny.
Arrest warrants show the incident happened in December 2019, but don’t give the location.
Documents state that Bailey held a woman against her will inside of her home and would not let her leave or call for help after he broke into the home.
Bailey is also accused of stealing the victim’s vehicle. It was located down the road from the woman’s home, according to arrest warrants.
Jail records show Bailey’s bond was denied.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.