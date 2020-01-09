FIRST ALERT: Warm and unsettled weather pattern arrives this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have one more cold start before milder weather arrives and reminds us of spring as we head into the weekend. Grab your jacket as temperatures continue to drop through the morning hours. Our morning lows will range from the mid 30s to the upper 30s for most locations this morning. Some colder temperatures are expected north of I-95.
By this afternoon, seasonable weather is in store with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s today.
Milder weather will start to arrive on Friday as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 60s by the afternoon. Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Friday with an isolated shower or two possible by the afternoon hours.
As we head into the weekend, our long period of unseasonably mild weather will develop with southerly winds, plenty of cloud cover and daily rain chances. The weekend will feature temperatures that climb into the low-middle 70s with overnight temperatures only dropping down into the lower 60s. This trend continues into next week as temperatures will remain 15 to 25 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
As mentioned above, the mild weather will also be unsettled as the moisture works back into the region. Mostly cloudy skies will bring scattered showers at times throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday. The weekend will not feature a washout but it will feature those off and on chances of a few downpours. Keep this in mind for those weekend plans.
The best chance of rain will hold off until early next week with increasing moisture and a series of fronts stall near the Carolinas. Period of rain are likely to develop for the start of the week with showers likely through Tuesday before becoming scattered on Wednesday. Even with the increased rain chances, temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
As we look ahead, the chances for warmer than normal temperatures to continue look promising. The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has our area in a 60% chance of warmer than normal temperatures from January 16-22 or day 8-14. We will keep an eye on this.
