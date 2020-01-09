FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth and passing showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring-like warmth settles in for the weekend and beyond.
A prolonged period of unseasonably mild weather will move into the region today and last through the weekend into the middle of next week. The warm weather will also be accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers.
With skies turning mostly cloudy, temperatures will climb quickly this afternoon reaching the upper 60s at the beach and to 70 across the Pee Dee. Increasing moisture will lead to periods of mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles or very light showers by the mid to late afternoon.
The weekend will see temperatures soaring even higher, but a continued chance of light showers at times.
Saturday’s temperatures will climb all the way to 70 along the Grand Strand and into the middle 70s inland. A 30% chance of showers will exist on Saturday, but any showers will be light. Winds will turn gusty by Saturday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. Along the beaches, bouts of sea fog will be possible from time to time.
Sunday will see a continuation of the warm weather with afternoon temperatures near 70 along the Grand Strand and lower 70s inland. Once again, spotty showers will be possible especially the first half of the day and an isolated thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out especially inland. It will remain breezy through the day and sea fog will once be a possibility near the beaches.
The weather into next week will remain warm and unsettled as a cold front stalls near the area. Temperatures will rise consistently into the upper 60s and lower 70s each day from Monday through Wednesday, but periods of light rain and passing showers will also be possible. The best risk of rain arrives on Monday and Tuesday.
