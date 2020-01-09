Darlington County Institute of Technology receives its own school resource officer

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington County school will start off 2020 with its own school resource officer.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office assigned a deputy to serve as the school resource officer for the Darlington County Institute of Technology. The school had been sharing an SRO with Darlington Middle School.
Deputy Matt Walters will now be patrolling the halls of the school and keep students, faculty and staff safe.
“There is nothing more important to me than the safety and security of our children,” said Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Adding an additional Deputy to this large campus ensures we are providing a law enforcement presence that is necessary to protect the children and teachers.”
Chavis said that Walters has more than 19 years of law enforcement experience. He most recently served as a corporal in the patrol division at the sheriff’s office. Walter was also certified as a school resource officer in 2016.
“As we continue to focus on the security and safety of our students, we are very pleased to be able to partner with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to provide a School Resource Officer to the Darlington County Institute of Technology,” said Superintendent Dr. Newman. “We also appreciate the efforts of the State Department of Education to secure the funding necessary to make this possible.”
Funding for the position was provided by the state School Safety Program.
