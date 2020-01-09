Coroner’s office names woman killed in Conway area house fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have identified the woman who was killed in a house fire in the Conway area.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as Lisa Adams, 65, of Conway.
Crews were called to the deadly fire in the 6000 block of Adrian Parkway shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Adams’ autopsy was performed Wednesday afternoon, however results are expected to take several months, McSpadden said.
