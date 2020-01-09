Conway receives grant to explore flood relief on Crabtree Canal

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - For nearly a year and a half, residents in Conway have continued to rebuild following the historic flooding caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.
The city announced on Wednesday it was awarded a grant from the Nature Conservancy of South Carolina to hire engineers to explore new ways to improve flooding issues near Crabtree Canal.
The overall intent of the project is to reduce the flash flooding potential for properties around the canal near Freeman and Long avenues.
While many residents in the area used FEMA’s voluntary buyout program, some have chosen to lift their homes several feet off the ground and stay in the community they love.
Conway resident Kevin Tovornik has lived in the area for 22 years and is one of those still waiting to get back inside his home. He said the area has dealt with some type of flooding since Hurricane Floyd in the late 1990s.
“Florence was a beast,” said Tovornik.
The city of Conway hopes to assemble a team of hydrologists, along with ecological and hydraulic engineers, to help find a solution to prevent future devastation.
”We know what areas will flood when the river floods and which areas flood during a flash flood event so part of this project is to address that flash flooding here,” said Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick.
Engineers will spend most of their time focused on Crabtree Canal, the main waterway that left homes several feet underwater.
With thousands of dollars invested in raising his home, Tovornik is hopefully his home will be safe if or when the next flood occurs.
”Horry County is just such a fast-growing county at this point and the big question is, where do you put all these people?” said Tovornik.
The City of Conway will host a Public Engagement Session at Trinity United Methodist Church on Long Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
