Suspended Florence County sheriff pleads guilty to misconduct, embezzlement

SUMTER S.C. (WMBF) – Suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone appeared in a Sumter court Wednesday morning and entered guilty pleas to two counts following his 2019 indictment.
Boone appeared before a judge and pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and embezzlement. It is unclear at this time what penalty may be handed down.
The former sheriff was first arrested in April of 2019 after reportedly using thousands in funds from the sheriff’s office for personal use.
William “Billy” Barnes has been serving as interim Florence County sheriff since April, following Boone’s arrest.
A state grand jury also indicted Boone last November with one count of misconduct in office and three counts of campaign ethics violations.
That indictment alleges Boone received campaign contributions and failed to put them in his campaign account or keep any record of their use and converted them to his personal use, the release stated.
WMBF News has reached out to the State Attorney General’s Office to confirm if Wednesday’s plea resolves all cases against Boone.
Florence County Sheriff Chief Glen Kirby said Wednesday that “a very sad chapter for Florence County comes to an end.”
"We pray for Boone and his family and as the new chapter begins, we look forward to meeting the challenge of rebuilding and re-earning the confidence and trust of Florence County,” Kirby said.
