Some residents of The Farm concerned about safety while taking their kids to school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some parents in one Carolina Forest neighborhood say they have serious safety and traffic concerns about the path they must take to get their children to school.
Residents of The Farm in Carolina Forest tell WMBF News they have to take a left turn to get to school, while those leaving the school and returning to the neighborhood must turn left as well.
One of the drivers involved in a fender bender in front of Wheatfield and International Drive Tuesday morning said when she takes her kids to school, traffic is typically backed up on Wheatfield Drive for about 30 minutes.
Residents feel the traffic delays also have to do with the opening of International Drive to Carolina Forest Boulevard, so people try to cut through their neighborhood from the boulevard to get to Ocean Bay Elementary.
"It probably seems ridiculous to have another traffic light a few feet from one, but we just need another one. We need another traffic light, and the speed is already slow enough right there, but I just don’t feel like it’s really enforced. People are still going way faster than the school zone speed limit at that time of day,” said parent Marjorie Rodgers.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says with some kids walking or biking, it’s a dangerous time of day with a lot of distractions.
“That's why we utilized troopers in those school zones. I know we give it a lot of emphasis at the beginning of the school year, but we have a plan that troopers work school zones both in the morning and in the afternoon, throughout the entire school year,” Collins said.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says whenever the installation of a traffic signal is contemplated, a traffic study must be conducted for the intersection.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.