Second suspect arrested in deadly Longs area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A second person has been arrested following a shooting last week in the Longs area that left a 49-year-old man dead.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for Horry County police, said 20-year-old Tylik Jervon Griffin has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Tyrell Vanquiz Harrison, 20, was arrested over the weekend in connection to the shooting, which happened in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive early on Jan. 3.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Tyrone Davis.
Both Griffin and Harrison remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.