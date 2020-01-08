Police take 4 into custody after robbery in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a robbery in the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot.
Police were called to the scene of the robbery just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers in the area located a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident. They stopped it and took four people into custody.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said the investigation is still early and officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information can contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
