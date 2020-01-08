Parole denied for man convicted of killing Marion County deputy in 1987

Bobby Cross (Source: South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By WMBF News Staff | January 8, 2020 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated January 8 at 4:14 PM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man convicted of killing a Marion County deputy back in 1987 will stay in prison.

Bobby Cross was denied bond during a parole hearing on Tuesday.

Sheriff Brian Wallace accompanied deputy Donald Ray Hayes’ family to the hearing in Columbia.

Cross shot and killed Hayes in the line of duty on May 2, 1987.

He was sentenced to life in prison in Aug. 1987. He’s currently being held at the Evans Correctional Institution in Bennettsville.

