Officials believe replacing paper sentence sheets can prevent inmates from serving extra time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lawmakers and other agencies met to discuss what solutions are out there to prevent inmates at SCDC from spending time behind bars longer than they have to.
According to members of the South Carolina House Legislative Oversight Committee, a report showed that since 2014, at least 40 S.C. Department of Corrections inmates were held past their release dates. This resulted in SCDC holding inmates at least 7,549 additional days.
"It should never happen and we're doing everything we can to make sure it doesn't happen," S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said.
Lawmakers said these inadvertent errors cost South Carolinians almost half a million dollars. Director Stirling said when they were made aware of these errors they took action.
"We've hired a lawyer to make sure sentences are correct,” Stirling said. “We've got audits going on."
According to officials, through these audits, various inmates were stopped from serving longer than they should have. That saves South Carolina about a quarter of a million dollars.
Right now, if you are sentenced to serve time at an SCDC facility, you get a paper sentence sheet filled out by a judge. That piece of paper goes with you to that facility and that information is inputted into their system.
Kevin Brackett, the 16th Circuit Solicitor, said human error can happen in many different parts of the process.
"Sometimes, the sentences get smudged or smeared in the process of moving,” he said. “Oftentimes, it can create difficulties figuring out what the sentence was."
Officials said any mistakes in any part of the process can lead to inmates remaining behind bars beyond their release dates or be released early.
Director Stirling said the system needs to modernized.
"Ultimately, what we need is some kind of automated system where the court can input and it comes directly to the department," Stirling said.
Solicitor Brackett said his office uses a digitized case management system and that could be an example for the rest of the state to cut down on these human errors.
“By having it input digitally at the beginning and transmitting it digitally to all the different agencies that need it,” Brackett said, “you eliminate the opportunity for error. If there’s an error it can only be at the time it’s created.”
