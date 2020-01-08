Human trafficking awareness advocate shares story at HGTC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Human trafficking is referred to as modern-day slavery.
It’s a crime that infringes on human rights, public safety and public health concerns across the globe.
An event to raise awareness about human trafficking was held at Horry-Georgetown Technical College in Conway.
Erica Feagin, a human trafficking awareness advocate, spoke to the crowd about what she’s been doing to end it.
She also shared how she helps people once they’re saved from the situation that they’re in.
“Whenever they’re out of this, I think teaching them that that’s not their identity. Showing them that they can be more than what their circumstances were,” Feagin said. “I think it’s definitely teaching them that what’s inside of them can come out and they still have life to live and they still have a purpose to do.”
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office reports that 23% of human trafficking cases opened S.C. State Court in 2018 were in Horry County.
If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
