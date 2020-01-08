Horry County leader gives ‘State of the County’ address, discusses 2019 achievements

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council held its first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday night as Chairman Johnny Gardner presented the annual “State of the County” address.
Gardner touched on a number of topics and achievements by the county in 2019 and opened up about the personal challenges of transitioning into the role of a county leader.
After the meeting, Gardner said he’s truly proud of the way Horry County councilmembers were able to put their differences behind them and come together as one council and believes that momentum will carry into the new year.
“I’ve learned that this is a very difficult job and there’s a lot of things going on in Horry County, but I’ve also learned through cooperation and hard work we can accomplish things for the good of the county and we did a lot of good stuff this last year,” said Gardner.
Of those accomplishments, improvements to Horry County Public Safety was one of Gardner’s proudest achievements, which included wage increases for all county workers and grant that allows the county to hire new first responders in 2020.
”It’s not all about money, it’s the way the county is running and the high morale, and all that stuff is improving with the way things are working,” said Gardner.
Gardner did not talk about the ongoing hospitality fee dispute during his address but afterward said they’re hopeful an agreement can be reached soon.
”I would love to have that lawsuit settled, because that would give us a clear picture of what money is available for the budget and we could use that money to get services for our residents,” said Gardner.
With a vision now set towards 2020, Gardner and the council hope to address two major issues in Horry County: population growth and stormwater solutions.
”You saw this council get behind public safety and the great work they did, so I believe in 2020 this council will get behind stormwater and we’ll see some results,” said Gardner.
Council did break into executive session for a briefing with law enforcement, but no action was taken before adjourning.
