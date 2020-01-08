Gov. McMaster orders state government IT leaders to watch for possible cyberattacks after Iran missile attack

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Following a missile attack by Iran on Iraqi bases hosting United States military, Gov. Henry McMaster has taken steps to ensure safety here in South Carolina.
McMaster tweeted late Tuesday night informing residents that government leaders have been asked to take steps to ensure cyberattacks do not happen here in the Palmetto State.
On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security also said they were working closely with officials on federal, state, and local levels as well as private sector partners to find and defend against any potential threats of cyberattacks in the U.S.
Following the attack, President Donald Trump and other lawmakers reacted to the attacks as well.
President Trump said he will make a statement regarding the attacks on Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.