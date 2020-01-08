Florence DJ at center of human trafficking case indicted on 14 charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence DJ at the center of a human trafficking case has been indicted on 14 charges, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.
Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the SCAG, confirmed the indictment Wednesday afternoon against Jason Pope, also known as DJ Kidd.
Late last summer, Pope was arrested in connection with the case. He faces numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and trafficking in persons.
Arrest warrants show between July 2017 and July 2019, 42-year-old Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money at a home on Lakeview Drive in Florence County.
As to the allegations surrounding him, the first such incident was reported on Dec. 4, 2011. In that FCSO report, a 13-year-old stated she had sex with Pope and then later found out he had AIDS.
According to the minor, she was introduced to Pope by her friend. He allegedly gave her marijuana and money so that she would have sex with him, the report stated.
Many of the police reports also showed the Pope would communicate with teens through social media, ask them to pass around his flyers and paid them for sex.
Pope remained in the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday under no bond, online records show.
