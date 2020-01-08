FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Much warmer weather will arrive by the weekend with an increasing chance of showers at times.
Tonight will be another clear and chilly night with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 at the beach.
Thursday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures fairly close to normal for this time of the year. Afternoon readings will climb into the middle and upper 50s.
Milder weather will start to arrive on Friday as afternoon temperatures climb into the middle and upper 60s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy on Friday with a sprinkle or two possible by the afternoon.
Starting Saturday and lasting into early next week, a prolonged period of unusually mild weather will develop. The weekend will feature temperatures that soar into the lower to middle 70s and overnight temperatures that only drop into the 60s. The unseasonably warm weather will continue through the first half of next week as temperatures continue to run 15 to 25 degrees above normal for this time of the year.
While the weather will be mild, it will also be unsettled at times as moisture accompanies the increasing warmth. Skies will be mostly cloudy at times from Friday through early next week. A few sprinkles will be possible on Friday with a slightly better chance of mainly light showers at times on Saturday and Sunday.
The best chance of rain will hold off until early next week when a series of fronts stall near the area. Periods of rain are likely to develop on Monday and Tuesday with showers likely at times all the way into next Wednesday. Despite the showers, the temperatures will remain very warm in the upper 60s to near 70.
