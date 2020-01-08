FIRST ALERT: Brief cool spell before a spring-like pattern arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - This morning is the coldest start so far this week and temperatures will remain seasonable as we head into the afternoon hours today.
Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs cooler today. Highs will reach the upper 50s for both Myrtle Beach and Florence. An isolated 60° reading or two cannot be ruled out for some locations today.
Not much changes for Thursday as clear skies continue. Those clear skies will allow for another cold start to the day and even a colder afternoon. Highs on Thursday will remain in the mid-upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.
As we head into Friday, milder weather begins to work back into the forecast as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 60s. While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out on Friday, most locations will remain dry.
By Saturday, highs will climb into the 70s and a prolonged period of unusually mild weather will develop. The weekend will feature temperatures that soar into the lower to middle 70s with overnight temperatures only in the 60s. This is the start of the 80% chance of warmer than normal temperatures for the next two weeks.
With the milder weather, it will also be unsettled at times as the moisture works into the area along with a southwesterly flow. Skies will be mostly cloudy at times from Friday and into early next week. Scattered showers will work into the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The better rain chances look to hold off until next week. By the start of the week, a little bit more coverage in showers looks likely.
The same weather pattern that will bring warm and moist weather for the weekend will also be responsible for rounds of sea fog at times as the warm and humid air passes over the cool ocean water. Add in an onshore wind and it will reduce visibility at times along the beaches this weekend.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.