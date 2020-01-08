Deal Diva: Best things to buy in January 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Many shoppers are taking a break from shopping as they try to readjust their budget from holiday shopping.
However, for consumers looking for specific items, there are certain things that can be purchased for a discounted price at various retailers online and in-store.
If you are looking to upgrade your TV screen or buy fitness equipment to get those new year’s resolutions started in high gear, this is the month to do it. Just know these are only a few items on discount in January.
According to Consumer Reports, if you didn’t grab the TV you wanted during holiday sales, watch out during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, as retail experts said it’s a great time to find deals.
Consumer Reports said do your research though, as there are numerous options available.
Boost the sound on your new TV with a sound bar. According to Consumer Reports, consumers will likely see discounts at many retailers like Target, Walmart, and Costco and Sam’s Club.
Consumers should shop for also look for treadmills and ellipticals that are on sale to help achieve that fitness goal.
Also, many retailers hold ‘white sales’ to offer big discounts on bedding, including sheets and pillows, according to Consumer Reports. It’s a great chance to replace worn-out bedding.
Consumer Reports also noted consumers should shop for humidifiers on sale this month.
