Crash involving propane truck slows traffic on U.S. 501; one taken to hospital with minor injuries

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic crash involving a propane truck is snarling traffic Wednesday morning in the Conway area.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash on U.S. 501 southbound near Academy Drive just before 6 a.m., online records show.
In addition to the propane truck, one other vehicle was involved in the crash, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the driver of the propane truck waived transport, Casey said.
As of 7 a.m., the southbound lanes remain blocked, according to SCDOT.
Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution if traveling in the area.
