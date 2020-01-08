Breaking and entering investigation leads to multiple arrests in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation into several break-ins in Robeson County led to the arrests of four people.
Authorities said the breaking and entering cases happened in the Lumberton and Red Springs areas, including at a place of worship.
On Monday, deputies arrested 38-year-old Roosevelt Jones Jr., who faces several charges including four counts of breaking and entering, breaking and entering a place of worship and five counts of larceny. He’s at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $101,000 bond.
Authorities also took 44-year-old Jimmy Cook into custody. He is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and two counts of conspiracy. He’s at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.
During the investigation, authorities searched multiple locations which led to other arrests being made.
Mary Beth Cleveland, 38, and David Carter Jr., 29, were arrested and charged with maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Carter also faces an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
The two are currently at the Robeson County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about other breaking and entering cases is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
