Authorities in Lumberton warn of scam callers impersonating law enforcement

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Lumberton are warning citizens of a phone scam in which people are calling residents and claiming to be law enforcement officers.
According to a press release from Lumberton police, the scammers know the potential victims’ names, and sometimes their addresses.
“On occasion, the callers are spoofing the law enforcement agencies phone numbers, so it looks legit. The callers have convinced the citizens that their bank accounts and/or social security number has been used or linked to criminal activity. The caller then asks the citizen to withdraw all or some of the monies in their accounts and place them on gift cards or other cards and give them the card numbers,” the release states.
Lumberton police are encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity immediately.
