4 arrested, charged in connection to robbery in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The names of four people arrested in connection to an armed robbery in the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot have been released.
Eric Adams, William Harris, Tony Eubanks and Sasha Garner are all charged with armed robbery. Adams faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police were called around 7 p.m. Tuesday to Coastal Grand Mall in reference to a robbery.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
During the investigation, officers located a vehicle on Highway 15 believed to be connected to the incident and took the four suspects into custody by 7:15 p.m.
“Thank you to our officers for their quick action on this case and bringing these individuals to justice within 15 minutes of the report,” Myrtle Beach Police Department said in a news release.
Bond was denied for all four suspects in the case.
