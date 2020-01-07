Man killed in officer-involved shooting at NC zoo following chase from Rowan Co.

In that case, The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said, Caster was picked up by the female cab driver but refused to pay. Instead, deputies say, he pulled out a pink handgun and tried to fire at the driver’s face. When the gun didn’t go off, the two began to struggle and one shot was fired but the driver was not hit. When Caster got out and began walking to the driver’s door while pointing the gun at her, the cab was able to speed away.